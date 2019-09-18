Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake; OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OSGSF) SI Decreased By 27.05%

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 31.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 377,390 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 1.57M shares with $173.30M value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.01. About 131,074 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF) had a decrease of 27.05% in short interest. OSGSF’s SI was 102,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.05% from 140,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1022 days are for OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF)’s short sellers to cover OSGSF’s short positions. It closed at $17.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 20,000 shares.