Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $9.36 Million; Capital Impact Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) as Market Value Rose

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 8,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 35,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 43,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 42,319 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 91,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 784,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.28 million, up from 692,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 41,440 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12 West Capital Mgmt LP holds 4.24% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 490,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 50,416 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 549,820 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 359 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 3,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Management owns 2,304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,773 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 17 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 244,204 shares. Victory reported 1.77M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8,783 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). New York-based Spark Inv Ltd has invested 1.35% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares to 38,678 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $151.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.