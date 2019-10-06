Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding By $1.71 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 31.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 571,431 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 2.39 million shares with $8.88 million value, up from 1.82 million last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 1.14M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 28,073 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 455,488 shares with $134.21 million value, down from 483,561 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $131.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,650 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Brown Advisory has 413,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Raymond James holds 0% or 22,935 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9,250 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 1.62 million shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 847,422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 272 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 478,828 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.23M shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,298 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.21M shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Gained 11% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genworth Financial Announces Date of 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Adobe Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge holds 776 shares. Intersect Cap reported 1,080 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.13% or 1,544 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.75% or 6,917 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aqr Mngmt Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 59,594 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,164 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 1,385 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 6,817 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 1,023 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,936 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.12% above currents $276.96 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18.