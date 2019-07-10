Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Finisar (FNSR) Holding by $36.66 Million; As Ptc (PTC) Market Value Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Holding

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 1.38M shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 34,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 1.43 million shares traded or 32.81% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 124.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,011 shares to 15,213 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 49,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).