Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Its Qep Res (QEP) Stake by $810,474 as Market Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Middleton & Co Has Upped Position

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 8.99 million shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of stock. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought 5,000 shares worth $20,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Assets Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 83 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2,500 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.07% stake. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 417,304 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 376,458 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 70,500 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21.79 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fdx invested in 0% or 16,775 shares. 2.64M are owned by Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 538,683 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 377,390 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $173.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 71,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability reported 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company reported 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broad Run Inv Management Llc stated it has 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil owns 2.28 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 6,650 were accumulated by Mathes Incorporated. Old National Bancorp In invested in 8,823 shares. Ibis Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8.52% or 12,030 shares. Grassi Management holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,047 shares. 3,271 are owned by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. Franklin Street Nc invested in 1.87% or 104,198 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wesbanco Bancshares holds 1.41% or 207,168 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested in 0.57% or 2.15M shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,432 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,275 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 2,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,490 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

