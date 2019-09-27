Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $46.29 Million; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Has Raised Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 503,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.50M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 3,229 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 68,222 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 42,191 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset Management invested in 3.26% or 88,604 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Tru reported 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stanley holds 0.35% or 10,468 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everence Cap Management Inc holds 1.01% or 43,782 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 206,241 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc. 63,275 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corp. Nordea Invest holds 1.45M shares. 472,533 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 839,507 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $174.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 14,716 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.28% or 4,346 shares. 600 were reported by Paragon Limited Liability. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com holds 86,525 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.43% or 24,697 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And owns 5,104 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.78% or 188,400 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 52,620 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 590,242 shares. 20,764 are held by Advisor Prtn Lc. John G Ullman And Assocs holds 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 4,908 shares. 553,241 are owned by Bardin Hill Ptnrs L P. Augustine Asset owns 38,345 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

