Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted By $76.83 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 2876.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 6.98 million shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 7.23 million shares with $85.42 million value, up from 242,800 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 463,291 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 29,719 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 2.04 million shares with $227.94 million value, down from 2.07M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $383.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 1.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.73% above currents $119.81 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP owns 80,147 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Primecap Ca reported 23.09 million shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 11.16M shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company invested in 75,271 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 15.02M shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Llc has 100,247 shares. Bath Savings holds 6,063 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited reported 228,488 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Hwg Lp holds 5,949 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 14.46M shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 3.68% or 279,764 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll Invsts holds 1.03% or 23.15M shares in its portfolio. 19,202 are held by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manikay Prtn Lc reported 2.26 million shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 1.72M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 11,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,612 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 236,061 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 5,396 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.72 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shell Asset Management has 61,038 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bardin Hill Mngmt Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.43% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 0.08% above currents $11.94 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1.