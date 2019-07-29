Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position By $1.06 Million; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 10 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, April 29 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 30. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 242,800 shares with $2.11M value, down from 375,200 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 6.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 12.15 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 777,498 shares. 2.00M are held by Tiger Legatus Limited Liability. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,901 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.12% or 566,492 shares. 52,500 are owned by Nomura. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc accumulated 0.01% or 225,920 shares. Gru One Trading L P invested in 0.03% or 1.09 million shares. Citadel Lc reported 32.55 million shares. Nordea Investment Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Advisory Service Network owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 118,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $11 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 194,100 shares to 1.76M valued at $76.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) stake by 1.59 million shares and now owns 5.55M shares. Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) was raised too.