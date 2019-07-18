Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Stock Value Declined; Wealth Architects Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4.07 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $205.17. About 11.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested in 2.86% or 24,092 shares. Barr E S And reported 63,782 shares. Lincluden Management Limited has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc holds 39,184 shares. Haverford Trust Communication owns 895,444 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,075 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has 377,968 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Benedict Advsrs Inc invested in 38,073 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com owns 1,246 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corp reported 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,456 shares. Freestone Capital Company reported 7.17% stake. Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust has 18,207 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.69 million shares. North Corporation owns 96,688 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Mngmt LP holds 450,000 shares. Prudential stated it has 338,902 shares. Summit Secs Gru Llc accumulated 31,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 170,596 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,550 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc holds 110,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc accumulated 15,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr holds 0.01% or 5.97 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citigroup Inc reported 7.55 million shares stake. California-based Cap Rech Glob Invsts has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Raymond James Assoc owns 268,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated accumulated 15,187 shares. Moneta Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares to 819,891 shares, valued at $169.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 194,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.