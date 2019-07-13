Alpine Associates Management Has Boosted Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake; Ameren (AEE) Shorts Lowered By 12.7%

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) had a decrease of 12.7% in short interest. AEE’s SI was 3.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.7% from 4.26M shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 3 days are for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)’s short sellers to cover AEE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) stake by 42.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 1.81M shares as Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB)’s stock rose 4.53%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 6.07 million shares with $43.91M value, up from 4.26 million last quarter. Pacific Biosciences Calif In now has $906.89M valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 729,631 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Among 2 analysts covering Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the shares of PACB in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

