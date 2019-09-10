Alpine Associates Management Has Boosted Holding in Finisar (FNSR) by $36.66 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined While Duquesne Family Office Has Increased by $10.01 Million Its Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1.74 million shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 171,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38 million, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $266.84. About 1.51 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 88,666 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 685,377 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,500 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.05% or 6,000 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.16 million shares. Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). World Asset Mngmt holds 9,456 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Raymond James And Associates owns 129,146 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Trust accumulated 0% or 14 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bender Robert And Associates owns 51,205 shares or 7.8% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 34,594 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.