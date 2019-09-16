Alpine Associates Management Has Boosted Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $76.83 Million as Stock Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2876.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 6.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.42 million, up from 242,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 4.08 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 71,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 228,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 299,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 122,693 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS; 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CTT 1Q REV. EU176.9M; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Lc reported 45,966 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 100,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc holds 517,196 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 1.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62.39 million were accumulated by Canyon Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Service Gru invested in 0% or 5,396 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.09% or 170,596 shares. 48,176 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 385,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lafitte Management Ltd Partnership has 17.52% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 567,720 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.04% or 166,953 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt owns 0.8% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. Omers Administration holds 203,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 115,782 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Diversified Com invested in 0.01% or 18,518 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 43,361 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.77M shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc reported 35,936 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 11,063 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 11,803 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Northern Trust invested in 601,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 111,877 shares. Real Estate Mgmt Ser Lc holds 5.64% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 799,700 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 33,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 19,148 shares.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CatchMark Timber Is A Strong Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber Declines Despite A Dovish Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (ELI:CTT) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “In Separate Transactions, CatchMark Agrees to Acquire 18,063 acres of Prime Oregon Timberlands; Also Agrees to Sell 56,000-acre Southwest Region Portfolio, Retaining 370,000 Tons of Merchantable Inventory – PR Newswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE COO says IPO pipeline is strong in 2019 as Pinterest jumps 25% in market debut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.