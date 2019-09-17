Alpine Associates Management Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Position as Market Value Rose; Payden & Rygel Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered as Stock Declined

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 207,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 856 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66,000, down from 208,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 4.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%)

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 253,088 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Fin Incorporated reported 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covington Advsr has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Grisanti Cap Management Lc has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,937 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 21,975 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs accumulated 5,141 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 4,725 shares. Malaga Cove Lc holds 0.15% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Ghp holds 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 32,325 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.67% or 45,929 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gp Ltd invested in 0.07% or 28,247 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 25,461 are held by New England Research & Incorporated. Kornitzer Ks invested in 657,207 shares. Tctc Lc has 121,571 shares. 1,177 are owned by America First Limited.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.24 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 15,100 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 354,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 377,390 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $173.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 171,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.50M for 12.09 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.