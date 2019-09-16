Alpine Associates Management Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Price Declined; Cerner (CERN) Holder Financial Advisory Service Has Cut Its Stake by $320,178

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 503,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.50M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 1.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 702,422 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 14,189 shares to 495,604 shares, valued at $45.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 871,064 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Finance Advisory Ser Inc reported 46,595 shares. 36,693 are held by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. 3.80M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Korea Investment Corp reported 170,831 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 197,434 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 62,758 shares. Ashfield Partners Llc accumulated 0.24% or 30,512 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.19% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bluestein R H owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Washington has 1.14% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 283,803 shares. 14.05 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 5,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,140 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.18% stake. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trillium Asset Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,758 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,802 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.26% stake. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.93% or 485,934 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 20,185 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.29% or 14,754 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree reported 4,982 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.24% or 620,746 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,140 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Northeast Consultants reported 7,862 shares.