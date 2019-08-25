Alpine Associates Management Continues to Hold Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI); J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 787,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.40 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,289 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 26,200 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.14% or 11,192 shares. 1.71M were reported by Fil Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management holds 23,825 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 3.98 million shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 253,743 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 12,820 shares. Alpine Associates Management reported 3.01 million shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 210,870 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Fincl reported 119 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 0.14% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 49,658 shares. Twin Securities accumulated 187,400 shares. Northern Corporation reported 2.22M shares.