Alpine Associates Management Boosted Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position; Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $329,208 as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 196,755 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 4.09 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 31,405 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 45,913 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). North Star Corp has 714 shares. Fil owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 30 shares. 1,450 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 180,616 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 182 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 198,823 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Charles Schwab reported 1.11M shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 244,640 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.