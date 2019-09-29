Alpine Associates Management Boosted Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake by $1.71 Million as Shares Rose; E O G Resources (EOG) Shares Declined While Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Holding

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 571,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 2.85 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 39,422 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 34,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Capital, New York-based fund reported 30,293 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 12,800 shares. Calamos Llc owns 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 301,835 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank invested in 0.2% or 16,316 shares. Marco Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 9,923 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 3,738 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 8,670 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Riverpark Advsrs Lc holds 0.99% or 24,803 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation stated it has 7,439 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin reported 77,048 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 785,821 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 104,278 shares. Wendell David Associate accumulated 13,499 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Service (NYSE:TSS) by 2,718 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Corp by 18,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 358,175 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 9,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highvista Strategies Lc has 1.1% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 86,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 61,115 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 5,699 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp owns 455,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp has 160,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 156,872 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 1.23M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 115,782 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will The Genworth Financial – China Oceanwide Deal Go Through? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.