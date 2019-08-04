Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 Waters Corporation 224 5.81 N/A 7.58 27.77

Table 1 demonstrates Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Waters Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Waters Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Waters Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Waters Corporation which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Waters Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Waters Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The average price target of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is $4, with potential downside of -16.67%. Competitively Waters Corporation has an average price target of $216.33, with potential upside of 3.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Waters Corporation is looking more favorable than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Waters Corporation.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.