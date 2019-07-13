Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.15 N/A -1.07 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 58 16.62 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a -8.05% downside potential and an average target price of $4. Competitively the average target price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is $70, which is potential 9.89% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is looking more favorable than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.