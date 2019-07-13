Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.15 N/A -1.07 0.00 Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1 30680528.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8% Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -346.2% -211%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Precision Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.05% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. with average price target of $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 3.1%. 10.2% are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8% Precision Therapeutics Inc. -11.43% -15.65% -37.37% -33.33% -36.08% 0.14%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.