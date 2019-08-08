Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Reaches $5.86 After 7.00% Up Move; Broadfin Capital Has Cut Antares Pharma (ATRS) Position

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) stake by 23.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)’s stock rose 16.42%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.64 million shares with $8.01M value, down from 3.44M last quarter. Antares Pharma Inc now has $538.27 million valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 379,185 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES

The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 533,671 shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alphatec Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATEC); 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3M; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MLNThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $279.27M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $6.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEC worth $19.55M more.

Analysts await Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $279.27 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 193,300 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Strata Skin Sciences Inc stake by 694,960 shares and now owns 2.87 million shares. Global Blood Therapeutics In was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 11. Raymond James maintained the shares of ATRS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc has 10,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 14,306 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Paloma Mngmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 10,267 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. 15,697 are owned by Proshare Ltd. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 3.43 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 620,492 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Fosun Int stated it has 591,708 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 303,448 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Limited has 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 225,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 50,084 shares.