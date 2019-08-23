Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Reaches $5.80 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Raised By 3.98%

The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 318,275 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 16/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS HOLDER L-5 HEALTHCARE REPORTS ABOUT 30% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATE $95.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $347.60M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $6.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEC worth $27.81M more.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. UPL’s SI was 32.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 31.01M shares previously. With 2.50M avg volume, 13 days are for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s short sellers to cover UPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.10% or $0.0361 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 14.75M shares traded or 251.66% up from the average. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 90.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.91% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 30/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/03/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM NAMES EVAN LEDERMAN TO BE NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Names Jay Stratton Oper Chief; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 285 BCFE -295 BCFE; 02/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for Apr. 9; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – LATER THIS YEAR, PLANS TO RELOCATE HEADQUARTERS FROM HOUSTON, TEXAS TO ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Lower Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.…; 13/03/2018 – Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet tops Opinionated About Dining’s 2018 Top 100+ Asian Restaurants List

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $26.65 million. The Company’s principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. It has a 0.34 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $347.60 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

