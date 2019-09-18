Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Reaches $5.74 After 9.00% Up Move; Beck Capital Management Has Decreased By $549,432 Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position

The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 252,524 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATE $95.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEARThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $344.00M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $6.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEC worth $30.96M more.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 11.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 4,696 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 35,528 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 40,224 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 655,338 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 16.20% above currents $5.74 stock price. Alphatec Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $344.00 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

More notable recent Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphatec Announces Favorable Judgment in NuVasive v. Miles Lawsuit – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 78% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 22.66% above currents $103.89 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “July’s semi sales show continuing downturn – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 27.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.