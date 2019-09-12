Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Reaches $5.34 After 5.00% Up Move; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased By $4.78 Million Its Weibo (WB) Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 62.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 111,120 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 65,845 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 176,965 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $11.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.53 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 181,305 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3M; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATE $95.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEARThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $320.35M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEC worth $16.02M more.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $320.35 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 24.91% above currents $5.34 stock price. Alphatec Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 108,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 746,990 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 929,762 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.54% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 67,129 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Lc has 0.08% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 69,357 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Brinker Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tb Alternative Assets Limited accumulated 469,716 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability owns 93,058 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 22,405 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P, New York-based fund reported 6,173 shares.