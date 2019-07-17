Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Reaches $4.69 After 7.00% Up Move; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shorts Up By 3.27%

The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 405,100 shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 37.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS HOLDER L-5 HEALTHCARE REPORTS ABOUT 30% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market With Acquisition Of SafeOp Surgical, $50M Equity Financing, And Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MLNThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $219.76M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $5.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEC worth $15.38M more.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) had an increase of 3.27% in short interest. ZN’s SI was 3.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.27% from 3.06M shares previously. With 284,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN)’s short sellers to cover ZN’s short positions. The SI to Zion Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 5.03%. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.0194 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 4.19M shares traded or 550.71% up from the average. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 89.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $27.00 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.74 million shares or 4.95% less from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 2.78 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 52,604 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). 100 are held by Regions Corporation. 65,077 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 12,938 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Amer Grp invested in 34,759 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) for 32,545 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 604,819 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) or 245,998 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 31,533 shares.

Analysts await Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.