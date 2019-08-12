Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Is At $5.87 Formed Wedge; Magnachip Semiconductor Depositary Sha (MX) Shorts Decreased By 9.8%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) formed wedge up with $6.28 target or 7.00% above today’s $5.87 share price. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) has $351.79 million valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 690,150 shares traded or 48.97% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 16/03/2018 – L-5 HEALTHCARE’S ALPHATEC HOLDINGS STAKE INCLUDES CONV PFD SHRS; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Depositary Sha (NYSE:MX) had a decrease of 9.8% in short interest. MX’s SI was 656,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.8% from 727,800 shares previously. With 331,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Depositary Sha (NYSE:MX)’s short sellers to cover MX’s short positions. The SI to Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Depositary Sha’s float is 1.97%. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 238,424 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $359.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 500,000 shares. Menta Cap Limited Co reported 0.1% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein L P reported 3.01 million shares stake. North Run Limited Partnership reported 1.21M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 199,884 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 8,506 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Products Prtn has 57,323 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 241,265 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Ltd Partnership stated it has 201,971 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 492,125 shares or 0% of the stock.

