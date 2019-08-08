Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Is At $5.43 Formed Wedge; VICON INDUSTRIES (VCON) Shorts Down By 4.76%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) formed wedge up with $5.65 target or 4.00% above today’s $5.43 share price. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) has $258.78 million valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 826,005 shares traded or 91.64% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments

VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON) had a decrease of 4.76% in short interest. VCON’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.76% from 2,100 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 1 days are for VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON)’s short sellers to cover VCON’s short positions. It closed at $0.0366 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $642,425. The company's product line comprises various video system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, and output devices and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes.

Another recent and important Vicon Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCON) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Vicon CEO announces restructuring plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018.