Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Forms $4.67 Double Top; EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG DOMAT EMS ORDINARY (EMSHF) Shorts Decreased By 17.03%

EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG DOMAT EMS ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) had a decrease of 17.03% in short interest. EMSHF’s SI was 49,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.03% from 59,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 492 days are for EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG DOMAT EMS ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)’s short sellers to cover EMSHF’s short positions. It closed at $600.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) formed double top with $4.81 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.67 share price. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) has $218.82M valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 72,583 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 37.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q Net $9.06M; 16/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS HOLDER L-5 HEALTHCARE REPORTS ABOUT 30% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market With Acquisition Of SafeOp Surgical, $50M Equity Financing, And Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53

Analysts await Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. The companyÂ’s High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells flat fibers, fusible adhesive fibers, coarse and bi-component fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns; adhesion promoters; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.