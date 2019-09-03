Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) Contrasting side by side

Both Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.06 N/A -1.27 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 309 5.82 N/A 8.84 38.17

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Cooper Companies Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. has 1.2 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $6.67, and a 33.40% upside potential. Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s average target price is $324.78, while its potential upside is 9.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alphatec Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Cooper Companies Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.