Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Comparison side by side

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 3.68 N/A -1.27 0.00 Penumbra Inc. 150 10.68 N/A 0.27 618.45

Table 1 demonstrates Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Penumbra Inc. has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penumbra Inc. are 6.1 and 4.3 respectively. Penumbra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Penumbra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Penumbra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 5.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.5. Penumbra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 consensus price target and a -7.88% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alphatec Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Penumbra Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares and 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares. About 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Penumbra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Penumbra Inc. beats Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.