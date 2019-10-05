Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Comparison side by side

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 5 -0.45 33.77M -1.27 0.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. 1 0.00 25.57M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 620,099,524.41% -209% -32.7% Milestone Scientific Inc. 3,322,073,535.14% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. Its rival Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.48% and an $6.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 5.8%. About 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific Inc. has 11.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc. beats Alphatec Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.