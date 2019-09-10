Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Contrasting side by side

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.08 N/A -1.27 0.00 Masimo Corporation 142 8.65 N/A 3.55 44.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Masimo Corporation on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Masimo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Masimo Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 30.27% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $6.67. Competitively Masimo Corporation has an average price target of $168.33, with potential upside of 12.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alphatec Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Masimo Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares and 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares. 18.6% are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Masimo Corporation

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Alphatec Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.