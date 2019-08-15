Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Contrasting side by side

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -1.27 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 4 1.37 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. Its rival InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.