Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Comparison side by side

Since Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.36 N/A -1.07 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 17.87 N/A 0.13 137.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alphatec Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -20.63% at a $4 consensus target price. On the other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 7.80% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioLife Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Alphatec Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 43.1%. Insiders owned 10.2% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.