Alphaone Investment Services Upped Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $516,200; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake by $2.03 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 31,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, down from 42,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 198,545 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.40 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20,397 shares to 28,026 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,330 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$27.56, Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,313 shares to 253,178 shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).