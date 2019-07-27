Alphaone Investment Services Upped Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stake by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holding by $705,000

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 153,926 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 329,261 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2.65M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% or 20,636 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.62M shares. 30,803 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 44 shares. 160,200 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc. Fmr Llc accumulated 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 178,074 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 10,415 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland owns 235,748 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 14,065 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 45,416 shares to 41,133 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 95,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,413 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 30,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,775 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).