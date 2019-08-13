Alphaone Investment Services Upped Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stake by $1.65 Million as Stock Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $797,400 as Share Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 47,810 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 284,514 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 337,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 1.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 64,799 shares to 56,490 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 38,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,125 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 75,689 shares to 384,061 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 10,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

