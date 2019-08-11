Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holding; Getty Realty (GTY)’s Sentiment Is 2.08

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 53.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 61,916 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 53,886 shares with $1.62M value, down from 115,802 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 185,125 shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Getty Realty Corp (GTY) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 77 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 37 sold and trimmed holdings in Getty Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.51 million shares, up from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Getty Realty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 31 Increased: 58 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.72M for 14.21 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.12 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 20,741 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 51 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 230,146 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group invested in 436,625 shares. Eaton Vance owns 39,282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 60,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 114,699 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 15,147 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 3.57 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 0.02% or 715,534 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 1.68% or 382,929 shares in its portfolio.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. for 198,626 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 301,291 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 52,787 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,844 shares.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.91M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.