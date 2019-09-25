Alphaone Investment Services Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Maintains Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 35,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 81,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 118,629 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 8,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 16,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $224.45. About 2.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10,608 shares to 12,945 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federal Signal to expand its specialty vehicle platform by executing agreement to acquire Mark Rite Lines Equipment Company, Inc. – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Signal expands specialty vehicle platform – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of Mark Rite Lines Equipment Company, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $25.04 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 169,924 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 79,067 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 24,547 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). 86 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 8,600 shares. Gotham Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory owns 766,567 shares. Laurion Capital Lp holds 0% or 13,093 shares in its portfolio. 3.88M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 2.86M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 77,850 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 545,515 shares. Amer Group reported 44,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 926 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 22,744 shares. 35,919 were accumulated by First Citizens Bank Trust. Moreover, Barnett And has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Trust owns 37,519 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Svcs accumulated 1.52% or 13,526 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.32% or 42,422 shares. Tdam Usa reported 91,245 shares. 11,918 were reported by Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc owns 24,868 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na has 7,392 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 32,766 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California-based Dodge Cox has invested 1.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).