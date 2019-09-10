Alphaone Investment Services Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lifted by $2.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in General Electric Corp. (GE) by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Corp. (GE) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 150,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 38,257 shares to 29,125 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 37,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,442 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 17.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 24,673 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 9.65 million shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 130,045 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. Twin has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Washington-based Washington Tru State Bank has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Toth Fin Advisory owns 17,234 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.57% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 89.19 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 55,104 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd has 146,700 shares. 2.23M were reported by Lpl Limited Liability Com. The California-based International Ca has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ballentine Ptnrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tocqueville Gold Fund Investor (TGLDX) by 14,387 shares to 166,635 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 17,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).