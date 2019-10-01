Alphaone Investment Services Raised Stake in Corelogic (CLGX) as Share Value Rose; Verity & Verity Boosted Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $5.86 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 446.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 9,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, up from 1,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 18,969 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 122.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 56,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 103,528 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69M, up from 46,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 224,831 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 15,215 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Parametric Port Ltd has 0.01% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 183,285 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 150,743 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 246,563 shares. 9,235 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc. Advisory Service has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Alphaone Invest Serv Limited Liability holds 0.3% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 9,235 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,718 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.02% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 25,545 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 23,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 395,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De owns 3,563 shares. State Street owns 2.17 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 10,561 shares to 18,564 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flushing Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 21,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,833 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

