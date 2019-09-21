Alphaone Investment Services Raised Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $312,660 as Stock Value Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake by $9.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 127,893 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 455.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 7,062 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 470,691 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 27,909 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 479,819 shares. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated owns 10,133 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 44,565 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 73,112 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 112,730 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 88,566 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 9,933 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Seizert Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 42,960 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks to Report First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Networks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 21,445 shares to 19,112 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 35,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,982 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).