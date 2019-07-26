Alphaone Investment Services Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed Its Position by $885,276 as Share Price Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 23.09M shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 04/04/2018 – FB: EVENTS, GROUPS APIS WON’T BE AVAILABLE TO NEW DEVELOPERS; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WANT TO ENABLE USERS TO SEE SITES THAT SEND IT INFO; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, researchers say; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Europe Etf (IEV) by 53,294 shares to 634,953 shares, valued at $27.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 146,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 104,107 shares to 75,376 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 95,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,413 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.

