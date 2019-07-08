Alphaone Investment Services Raised Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding by $381,800; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Maintained by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $194.21. About 2.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 95,110 shares to 65,231 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 105,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,814 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Grand Jean Mngmt Inc has invested 3.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,829 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth stated it has 35,184 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Montag A Associates holds 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,573 shares. Counselors invested in 0.45% or 63,057 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 4,021 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 5,930 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 200,166 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 136,768 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.86% or 204,929 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Limited Com holds 0.18% or 4,978 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,117 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Coca-Cola, Fairlife address animal abuse at dairy supplier; vow changes – Atlanta Business Chronicle – bizjournals.com” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.