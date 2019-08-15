Alphaone Investment Services Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.20 Million; Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Market Value Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.19 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 149,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 1,406 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 150,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 1.01 million shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 19/03/2018 – DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, ASKS PANEL CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO HOLD HEARINGS ON FACEBOOK DATA USE REPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

