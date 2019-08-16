Alphaone Investment Services Raised By $3.69 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc has GBX 320 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 219.80’s average target is 14.45% above currents GBX 192.05 stock price. Royal Mail Plc had 21 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 3. The rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital on Friday, May 24 to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 29. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 24 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 250 target. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of RMG in report on Friday, June 14 to “Hold” rating. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 1760.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc acquired 78,530 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 82,990 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 4,460 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 1.11M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) stake by 94,846 shares to 31,206 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Presidio Inc stake by 118,631 shares and now owns 123,254 shares. Lantheus Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Investors has invested 0.27% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 79,006 shares. 4,440 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The New York-based Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Glenmede Tru Na reported 155,150 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.26% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 18,791 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company invested in 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 173,824 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 29,676 shares. Conning owns 10,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jennison Ltd Company has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service well-known provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company has market cap of 1.92 billion GBP. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and creates and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

The stock increased 1.94% or GBX 3.65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 192.05. About 1.97M shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

