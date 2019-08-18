Alphaone Investment Services Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Has Lowered by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Financial Counselors Has Trimmed Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $2.72 Million as Stock Value Declined

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – FORD HOPES TO SHUT F-150 PLANTS 1 WEEK IN JULY INSTEAD OF 2; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS NEW PERFORMANCE BATTERY ELECTRIC UTILITY TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 43,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 38,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 81,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 408,718 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Ford To See Revenue Fall In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Motor Stock Is Tumbling After It Offered Disappointing Earnings and Guidance – Barron’s” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 12,824 shares to 111,997 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 43,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,874 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. Amg National Bancorporation holds 25,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,927 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 178,326 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 40,113 shares. Pinnacle has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 29,871 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd accumulated 266,300 shares. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 389,185 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.12% or 28,212 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 39.17M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co has invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Principal Grp stated it has 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Everence Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 5,700 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 44,374 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Braun Stacey invested in 0.03% or 14,459 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 29,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Invest Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Meeder Asset has 819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 373,483 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 11,345 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 472,113 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 35,524 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.08% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11.40 million shares.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus Schedules Conference Call to Present Topline Results of Two Phase III Studies for SPN-812 in Children with ADHD – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superlative Quarter For Supernus – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.