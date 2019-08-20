Alphaone Investment Services Position in Healthstream (HSTM) Has Lowered by $2.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Increased Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $3.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 81,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 71,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 153,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 24,318 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 1.31 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-HNA’s Spanish hotelier stake attracts Elliott, Apollo interest – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 8,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 5,971 shares. 13,581 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. Strs Ohio owns 27,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.76% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ls Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 878 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 468,489 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 268,820 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Invesco Limited has 597,366 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 132,306 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc reported 913,230 shares. Old National Bankshares In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 39,957 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 99.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $531,407 activity. Shares for $388,500 were sold by REBROVICK LINDA.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Co holds 6,020 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 33,653 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 32,555 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,447 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested in 12,154 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 25,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,295 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6.83M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 30,960 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,250 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 180,434 shares.