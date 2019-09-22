Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stake By $649,760; ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (IRAVF) Shorts Up By 1.21%

ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) had an increase of 1.21% in short interest. IRAVF’s SI was 108,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.21% from 107,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for ISRA VISION AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:IRAVF)’s short sellers to cover IRAVF’s short positions. It closed at $33.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 40,610 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 40,904 shares with $675,000 value, down from 81,514 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $183.86M valuation. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 249,847 shares traded or 243.97% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It currently has negative earnings. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 Â½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

Another recent and important Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Niche Machine Vision Player Near Major Inflection Point In Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2017.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 10,182 shares to 46,182 valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 8,658 shares and now owns 10,248 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was raised too.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 115.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

