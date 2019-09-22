Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Its Stake in Banner (BANR) by $664,362 as Share Price Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $431,718 as Stock Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 12,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 17,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 29,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 243,436 shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 11,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 12,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 24,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stieven Cap LP holds 1.46% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 150,470 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 1,945 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Alps Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 638 shares. Amer International Grp Inc holds 25,522 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 48,489 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ellington Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 3.41M were reported by Vanguard. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 101,070 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 7,142 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 43,419 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 11,280 shares to 13,746 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.65M for 13.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 202,147 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Valueworks Ltd Liability Company owns 38,250 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 35,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 581,680 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 38,802 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.7% or 69,765 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 59,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 12,269 shares. Moreover, Amarillo Bancshares has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,420 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp reported 1.45M shares. National Pension Ser has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.33M shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 23,862 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 35,727 shares to 53,027 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.